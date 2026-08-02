KPDCL slashes AT&C losses by 26 points, JPDCL by over 10

Power reforms gain momentum in J&K

Ladakh UT also registers significant improvement

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir's power sector has recorded a significant turnaround under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with both the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) substantially reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses over the last three financial years.

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The latest data tabled in the Parliament by the Union Ministry of Power also shows Ladakh outperforming its FY2024-25 target, reflecting steady gains in power distribution efficiency across the two Union Territories.

The figures indicate that sustained investments in loss-reduction infrastructure, smart metering and reforms under RDSS are beginning to yield measurable results, although J&K continues to have among the country's highest AT&C losses. The Centre has made financial assistance under the scheme contingent upon utilities achieving prescribed operational and financial targets.

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has shown steady improvement in reducing AT&C losses. For FY2022-23, JPDCL was assigned a target of 44 per cent, but achieved 37.64 per cent.

In FY2023-24, against a target of 37 per cent, the utility further reduced losses to 32.47 per cent, registering an improvement of 5.17 percentage points over the previous year. The improvement continued in FY2024-25, when JPDCL brought losses down to 27.45 per cent against a target of 37 per cent, improving by another 5.02 percentage points. The utility has now been assigned a target of 27 per cent, which it has almost achieved already.

Overall, JPDCL has reduced AT&C losses by 10.19 percentage points within two years.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has recorded the most dramatic improvement among the three utilities. During FY2022-23, against a target of 54 per cent, KPDCL reported AT&C losses of 59.59 per cent.

In FY2023-24, although losses remained above the target of 44 per cent, they declined to 51.98 per cent, reflecting an improvement of 7.61 percentage points. The real breakthrough came in FY2024-25, when losses fell sharply to 33.54 per cent, comfortably below the target of 44 per cent. Overall, KPDCL has reduced AT&C losses by 26.05 percentage points in just two years.

The Power Development Department, Ladakh, also registered significant gains. The department recorded AT&C losses of 38.61 per cent in FY2022-23 against a target of 38 per cent. Losses increased to 42.46 per cent in FY2023-24, exceeding the target of 28 per cent.

However, FY2024-25 witnessed a remarkable turnaround, with losses dropping sharply to 26.82 per cent, beating the prescribed target of 28 per cent by more than one percentage point.

The latest data indicates that while Jammu & Kashmir still faces substantial challenges in reducing distribution losses, the pace of improvement under RDSS has accelerated considerably. With stricter targets set for current Financial Year, the performance of JPDCL, KPDCL and Ladakh's Power Development Department will remain crucial in determining the flow of future performance-linked Central assistance.

The Ministry informed Parliament that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, launched in July 2021, has a total outlay of Rs 3.03 lakh crore, including Rs 97,631 crore as Gross Budgetary Support from the Centre.

Projects worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore have already been sanctioned for loss-reduction infrastructure, while another Rs 1.31 lakh crore has been approved for smart metering. The release of Central assistance is linked directly to the operational and financial performance of distribution utilities, including reduction in AT&C losses, making the scheme one of the country's largest performance-based power sector reform programmes.

The Ministry said transmission losses in India remain around 3-4 per cent, while AT&C losses-which include both technical losses and revenue collection inefficiencies-are the principal indicator of the financial health and operational efficiency of distribution utilities.

At the national level, the Government informed Parliament that overall AT&C losses have declined from 21.91 per cent in FY2020-21 to 15.04 per cent in FY2024-25, reflecting the impact of reforms undertaken jointly by the Centre and the States.