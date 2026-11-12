KPDCL keeps 1096 transformers reserve for winter

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has kept 1,096 distribution transformers in reserve for winter 2026-27, while 824 damaged or repairable units are listed at its divisional and central workshops as part of its winter preparedness measures.

The available buffer stock includes 411 transformers of 63 KVA, 335 of 100 KVA, 107 of 250 KVA, 103 of 25 KVA and 52 of 200 KVA capacity, besides units of other capacities.

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Of the 824 damaged or repairable transformers, 253 are of 63 KVA and 260 of 100 KVA capacity, according to KPDCL's winter preparedness plan.

The corporation has also identified overloaded transformers prone to repeated damage for augmentation or installation of additional units.

Corrective measures are being undertaken at locations vulnerable to recurring faults, overloading and power outages, according to the plan.

However, KPDCL's stock position as of November 1 shows no availability of 50 sq mm low-tension and high-tension aerial bunched cables or nine-metre prestressed concrete (PCC) poles.

The corporation has 343 barrels of fresh transformer oil, 40.1 kilometres of ACSR Weasel conductor, 52.2 kilometres of Rabbit conductor and 47.5 kilometres of Dog conductor in stock.

As part of its pre-winter preparations, KPDCL is carrying out regular shutdowns of 33 KV, 11 KV and low-tension lines for branch cutting and clearance of power corridors.

Renovation and modernisation of distribution transformers and receiving stations, along with rectification of identified fault-prone areas, are also underway.

Swift Restoration Teams (SRTs) have been readied at district and divisional levels, supported by dedicated response teams and control rooms, to handle power breakdowns and emergencies.

Essential materials have also been positioned across divisions, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone areas, to facilitate quicker restoration.

These details are contained in KPDCL's Digital Handbook on Winter Preparedness 2026-27, launched ahead of the winter season in view of the prevailing weather advisory.

The corporation's distribution network comprises 353 receiving stations with a combined capacity of 5,021.65 MVA, 135 33 KV feeders, 1,334 11 KV feeders and 49,935 distribution transformers, catering to around 13.53 lakh consumers across Kashmir.

The handbook also provides contact details of Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers in every electric division and sub-division, enabling consumers to directly approach the concerned officials for assistance.

For grievance redressal, consumers can use the round-the-clock helpline 1912, toll-free number 18001807666, JK Samadhan 2.0, CPGRAMS, and the corporation's website and social media platforms.

It also outlines the statutory grievance escalation mechanism through the Internal Grievance Redressal Forum, Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum and Electricity Ombudsman.

A dedicated section on public safety advises consumers to immediately report snapped conductors and damaged electrical installations, maintain a safe distance from exposed wires and inform the nearest KPDCL office about unsafe conditions.

It cautions against touching fallen wires, climbing electric poles or attempting repairs themselves.