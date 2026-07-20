KPDCL Issues Public Safety Advisory, Puts Field Machinery On High Alert

SRINAGAR, Jul 20: In view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, the Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), has issued a comprehensive advisory for the general public and directed all field functionaries to remain on high alert to safeguard public life, protect electrical infrastructure and ensure continuity of essential power supply services.

The advisory stated that adverse weather conditions may lead to uprooting of trees, landslides, waterlogging and flooding, which could damage overhead power lines, distribution transformers, electric poles and other power infrastructure.

It further noted that temporary interruptions in power supply may be necessary at certain locations to ensure public safety and facilitate emergency restoration works.

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The general public has been strongly advised not to touch or approach electrical conductors, poles, transformers, feeder pillars or any other electrical installations during inclement weather, as these may become live due to leakage of electric current. Every fallen conductor or damaged pole should be treated as live and dangerous.

People have also been advised to avoid waterlogged areas where electrical installations or overhead power lines are present and not to cross flooded locations containing electrical infrastructure. Residents have been cautioned against attempting any electrical repairs during rainfall or while standing on wet surfaces. In case water enters residential or commercial premises, consumers should switch off the main electrical supply only if it can be done safely.

The advisory has urged residents of flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant, as waterlogging, soil erosion, falling trees and landslides may damage electrical infrastructure. Citizens have also been advised to maintain a safe distance from overhead power lines while operating machinery, pruning trees or undertaking outdoor activities, and to avoid taking shelter beneath electric poles, transformers or overhead lines during thunderstorms and lightning.

The public has been requested to immediately report any damaged electrical installation, sparking, snapped conductor, leaning pole or any other hazardous condition to the nearest KPDCL office. Consumers have also been urged to cooperate with KPDCL restoration teams and facilitate unhindered access to electrical installations to ensure prompt restoration of power supply.

Meanwhile, all Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Sub-Divisional Officers and field staff of KPDCL Distribution have been directed to maintain continuous monitoring of the distribution network throughout the period of adverse weather.

Emergency response teams have been instructed to remain fully prepared with adequate manpower, vehicles, tools, safety equipment, poles, conductors, transformers and other restoration materials. The advisory also directs that priority be given to restoring power supply to hospitals, healthcare institutions, water supply installations, communication facilities, security establishments and other essential services.

Field officers have been instructed to carry out preventive inspections of vulnerable feeders, substations, transformers and overhead line corridors while strictly adhering to electrical safety procedures during restoration works. They have also been directed to maintain close coordination with the District Administration and other line departments in case of road blockages, landslides or tree falls affecting electrical infrastructure.

All subordinate offices of KPDCL Distribution have been asked to coordinate with the designated Nodal Officer, Hashmat Rasool Raina, and ensure hourly updates on feeder status during the period of inclement weather. Any major breakdown, prolonged outage, collapse of electrical infrastructure or public safety incident is to be reported immediately.

KPDCL has further directed that consumers be kept informed about prolonged outages, restoration activities and safety precautions through all available communication platforms.

The Corporation has appealed to the public to remain vigilant, strictly follow official safety advisories and extend full cooperation to KPDCL personnel engaged in restoration of power supply. All officers and officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the advisory until further orders.