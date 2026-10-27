KP delegation highlights migrants issues with RRC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: A deputation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits led by M.K.Yogi senior KP leader and general secretary, Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj and Vinod Pandita president Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Front and social activist here, today called on Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner J&K Migrants and held detailed discussion about the genuine problems confronting displaced Kashmiri Pandits living in exile for more than 37 years.

They appealed the officer to take concrete and tangible steps to resolve them on fast track in order to provide solace to the suffering community. Parvinder Kour, Dy. Commissioner, Relief and Kailash, Devi ACR Relief were also present in the meeting.

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Yogi and Pandit in a statement later said the genuine problems like disposal of some pending deserving cases of revalidation, allotment of left out shops to the deserving in Jagti Township, bifurcation cases, amnesty on previous pattern, inclusion cases, facilitation for creation and advertisment of new employment package comprising of at least twenty thousand new posts for unemployed educated displaced youth on pattern of per job per family , enhancement of monthly cash assistance a long pending demand of relief holders , facilitation in implementation of eviction orders of custodians in migrant land whose grievances are already pending at different tehsil levels in different districts of Kashmir under Migrant Immovable Property Act 1997, expediting and playing key role in formulation of concrete return and rehabilitation policy of displaced community in time bound manner by taking this long pending matter with the Central Government, quick disposal of genuine problems of migrants pending at different lower offices in the Relief Department on fast track basis.

The officer gave the deputation a patient hearing and assured them quick and tangible action in respect of genuine problems listed in the meeting in a time bound period.

Other members of the delegation were Vishal Jotshi, Shuban Ji Raina, Babloo Goswani, Tej Dhar , Ashwani Bhat, Sunil Bhat, Rahul Tickoo, Rakesh Ambardar, Sanjay Raina and others.