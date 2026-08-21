Kousarnag Yatra Begins From Reasi Amid Multi-Layer Security

JAMMU, Aug 21: The annual Kousarnag yatra commenced from the ancient Lord Shiva temple in Reasi on Friday, with police, the Army, CRPF, the special operations group, and other security agencies putting elaborate security arrangements in place for the pilgrims, officials said.

The organisers estimated that the number of devotees could double from around 5,000 last year to nearly 10,000 this year. Pilgrims will travel by vehicle to the Mahore area on Friday and undertake the trek on foot starting Saturday.

"The holy bath and religious ceremonies at the Kousarnag Shiv Dham are scheduled for August 23, while the pilgrims will begin their return journey toward Reasi on August 24," officials said.

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Suresh Kumar, one of the yatra's organisers, said young people are participating more in the pilgrimage. He said more than 50 per cent of devotees last year were under 30, while a significant number were above 50.

He termed the participation of youth, elderly devotees and women in the pilgrimage a major achievement, saying people from different sections of society were increasingly becoming part of the annual religious journey.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Reasi-Udhampur, Shiv Kumar Sharma, extended greetings to the pilgrims and residents of Reasi and said the administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The officer said the Kousarnag yatra was a challenging pilgrimage and security forces and the civil administration had been working for several days to ensure the safety of devotees. Teams from the Army, CRPF, Police and SOG have been deployed along the route, while SOG personnel are conducting cordon-and-search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable areas, he said.

The district administration has also deployed SDRF, NDRF and other rescue teams, in addition to Army and CRPF personnel, to respond to any emergency, particularly given possible weather-related challenges. The officer said pilgrims from Reasi, as well as different districts and states, had joined the yatra, and the number was expected to increase as the caravan proceeds towards the holy destination.

Arvind Kumar, a pilgrim, appreciated the role of langar associations in supporting the pilgrims and said the administration and security agencies were fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. Regarding ongoing search operations in the area, the DIG said the Jammu and Kashmir Police responds promptly to credible information regarding suspicious movement or the presence of anti-national or anti-social elements.

He appealed to people to remain vigilant and immediately share information with the police if they notice any suspicious person or activity. He said a joint operation is continuing in the area to neutralise any possible terrorist presence.

The Kousarnag yatra is being held during the holy month of Shravan, coinciding with other major pilgrimages, including the Amarnath yatra, Budha Amarnath yatra and Kailashkund yatra, with security agencies maintaining heightened vigilance across the region. Kousarnag, also known as Kousarnag, is a high-altitude alpine lake situated in the Pir Panjal range of south Kashmir.

The sacred lake holds religious significance and has traditionally been associated with the ancient pilgrimage route. In ancient texts, Kousarnag is referred to as Karamasar or Veshnopad, and the Vishav (Veshaw) river is traditionally believed to originate from the lake and flow towards the Kashmir valley.

The sacred site is also associated with the ancient Tirtha of Nawbhandan, adding to its religious and cultural significance. The officer extended his best wishes to all pilgrims and prayed for a safe, peaceful and successful yatra. (PTI)