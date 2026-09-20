Koul reviews party functioning, public outreach at Dachhan meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 19: Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul chaired a meeting of the Dachhan Mandal in Kishtwar to review the functioning of the party organisation at the grassroots level and strengthen public outreach across the area.

The meeting was attended by Kishtwar Prabhari, Gajay Singh, District president, Ravi Kumar Parihar, MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, and other senior party leaders and workers. Detailed discussions were held on organisational activities, participation of party workers, strengthening coordination at the Mandal level, and making the party's outreach to the people more effective.

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Ashok Koul, while, addressing the meeting, emphasised the importance of a strong and active organisation at the grassroots. He said that Mandal-level workers are the backbone of the party and play a vital role in maintaining continuous contact with the people.

"Every worker must remain connected with the people and understand their concerns. Our organisational strength is reflected in our presence at the grassroots. We must ensure that the benefits of the Government initiatives and development programmes reach the people, while their issues and aspirations are effectively communicated through the organisational mechanism," Koul said.

Koul called upon party workers to work with dedication, discipline and a spirit of service, while further intensifying public contact programmes in remote and rural areas of Kishtwar.

Gajay Singh said that regular interaction among Mandal-level workers and senior leadership is essential for strengthening the organisation. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to expand the party's reach and ensure greater participation of workers in public activities.

Ravi Kumar Parihar highlighted the role of dedicated workers in strengthening the party organisation across the district. He said that the district unit would continue to support Mandal-level activities and encourage greater grassroots participation.

Shagun Parihar said that sustained public outreach and direct interaction with people are essential for understanding local concerns. She called upon party workers to remain accessible to the people and work collectively for the development of the area.