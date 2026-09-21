Koul reviews organisational activities in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 20: Jammu & Kashmir BJP State general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul undertook a series of organisational and public-service activities in Kishtwar, reviewing the functioning and preparedness of the district BJP team, participating in a blood donation camp organised by the BJP Minority Morcha and attending the 'Namo Seva-Ankahi Kahaniyan' street play programme at Dak Bungalow.

The programmes focused on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, promoting the spirit of social service and taking the message of public service and welfare to the people.

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Addressing the meeting of the BJP district team at the party office, Koul stressed the need for a strong, disciplined and active organisation at every level. He said that the strength of the BJP lies in its dedicated workers and grassroots network, and called upon the district team to maintain continuous public contact, improve coordination and ensure effective implementation of upcoming organisational programmes.

"Every worker has an important role in strengthening the organisation and serving society. The organisation must remain closely connected with the people, understand their concerns and work with dedication and discipline. Upcoming programmes should be carried out with active participation and proper coordination at every level," Koul said.

Koul also participated in the blood donation camp organised by the BJP Minority Morcha at Government Hospital, Kishtwar. He interacted with blood donors and appreciated their spirit of service, describing voluntary blood donation as an important expression of social responsibility and human compassion.

Later, Koul participated in the 'Namo Seva-Ankahi Kahaniyan' street play programme at Dak Bungalow, where an emotional theatrical presentation highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service. The programme formed part of the wider campaign showcasing the journey of public service and welfare initiatives.

District BJP president, Ravi Kumar Parihar said the Kishtwar organisation would work with renewed coordination and dedication to implement the programmes and strengthen the party's grassroots presence.

MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar said that active participation of workers and regular engagement with the public were essential for strengthening organisational activities and ensuring that programmes reached people across the district.