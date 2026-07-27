Koul, Jugal, others pay glowing tribute to Sita Ram Sepolia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: J&K BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, along with Lok Sabha, MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma and BJP vice-president, Bharat Bhushan, paid floral tribute to Late Pt. Sita Ram Sepolia, one of the founding members of the BJP, on his 11th death anniversary at his residence in Seri Panditan, near here.

The leaders remembered the invaluable contribution of Late Pt. Sita Ram Sepolia in laying a strong organizational foundation for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and dedicated his lifelong commitment to nationalist ideology and selfless public service. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

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Ashok Koul, speaking on the occasion, described Pt. Sita Ram Sepolia as a committed nationalist and a dedicated organization builder whose contribution to the BJP can never be forgotten.

Jugal Kishore Sharma paid glowing tribute to Pt. Sita Ram Sepolia , recalling his unwavering commitment to the welfare of society. He said that leaders like Sepolia worked during challenging times with dedication and conviction, placing the interests of the nation and the organization above personal considerations.

Bharat Bhushan said that the best tribute to such great personalities is to uphold their ideals and continue working for national unity, social harmony, and the development of the country.

On the occasion, J&K BJP Yuva Morcha president, Arun Prabhat, Library in charge Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, former corporator, Surinder Sharma, and other senior party leaders and workers were also present to pay their respects.