Koul exhorts party leaders to ensure victory on all Zanskar seats

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 9: Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org.), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, during his detailed tour of Kargil, in Ladakh region held a meeting of senior leaders at Zanskar to discuss about the forthcoming party programmes and the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil (LAHDC) elections.

Local BJP leaders from Ladakh representing four Mandals namely Karsha, Stod, Sham and Padum participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Ashok Koul along with BJP president Ladakh Phunchok Stanzin, party vice president and Prabhari Zanskar, Phuntsok Wangdan, president BJP Yuva Morcha, Thinless Nurboo and BJP district president, Zanskar, Stanzin Lakpa were welcomed with a grand reception by the people of Zanskar at Zangla.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting, exhorted upon the party leaders to win all seats of Zanskar in upcoming LAHDC elections, while he focused on the preparation of party workers in ongoing campaign of LAHDC elections in Kargil district as well as Parliamentary elections in the nation.

Ashok Koul said that the topography of the region have specific issues and needs and the party has always remained on the forefront to take up the same at the appropriate levels to ease the living of the people and to strengthen them socially, economically and politically.

Threadbare discussions were held on party’s political and organizational activities besides taking stock of the problems related to electricity, water, irrigation etc and suggestions were sought to further strengthen the party and helping the administration in further strengthening the infrastructure development.

Koul stressed upon the party activists to reach the masses and educate them about various welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led NDA Government at the Centre. He said that PM has taken care of all the sections including youth, women, down trodden, farmers, ex-servicemen, border people and the welfare schemes launched during nine years are proving to be beneficial to the large population of the county, including the region of Ladakh.

Koul further prompted the party leaders to adhere to their ground working while increasing their contact with the masses. He asked them to reach the people with the advantages and the landmark benefits given to the region by the Modi Government and seek their complete blessings for the upcoming elections. He asked them to leave no stone unturned to ensure grand win in upcoming LAHDC elections.