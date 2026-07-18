Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit  up 22.6 pc to Rs 5,480.46 cr

MUMBAI, July 18: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 22.55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,480.46 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

In the year-ago period, Kotak Mahindra Bank's net profit stood at Rs 4,472.18 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit of the bank stood at Rs 4,122.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter, as compared to Rs 3,281.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's core net interest income increased by 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,928 crore in the reporting quarter, from Rs 7,259 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

However, the bank's net interest margin has reduced to 4.53 per cent in the June quarter, from 4.65 per cent in the year-ago period and 4.67 per cent in the quarter-ago period.

In the reporting quarter, the bank's fee and services income increased by 11 per cent to Rs 2,500 crore, from Rs 2,249 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, it was down 10 per cent.

Total deposits of the bank grew by 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.59 lakh crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in Q1FY26, according to the investor presentation.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's current account deposit increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 78,107 crore.

The bank has seen a 15 per cent year-on-year jump in its advances to 5.28 lakh crore in the June quarter, from Rs 4.59 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality also improved in the reporting quarter, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at 1.18 per cent as on June 30, 2026, from 1.48 per cent as on June 30, 2025, and 1.20 per cent as on March 31, 2026. (PTI)