Korea Minister calls on Dr Jitendra; discusses digital governance, E-government

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 20 : Republic of Korea, Minister of Interior and Safety, Yun Hojung,currently on India visit, today called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and discussed possible cooperation between India and the Republic of Korea in the fields of digital governance, E-government , public administration, capacity building, and citizen-centric service delivery.

The two leaders, accompanied by respective delegations, held bilateral talks lasting over an hour.

Advertisement

Welcoming the Korean delegation, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that India and the Republic of Korea share a Special Strategic Partnership founded on common democratic values, innovation, and a commitment to good governance. He referred to the Joint Strategic Vision Statement finalised when President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea visited India in April this year and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister highlighted India's significant strides in digital governance, public service delivery, and grievance redressal mechanisms under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister said, India and Korea are both vibrant democracies with shared values, heritage and commitment to rule of law. "We are two major Asian economies that share a Special Strategic Partnership which is both historic and forward-looking", he added.

Highlighting that both countries are bound together by the historical ties of the marital connection between Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Suro of then Gaya's confederacy, Dr Jitendra Singh stressed that the strong bonds still have great resonance in the two countries.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the visiting Minister's contributions to strengthen India-Korea relationship as the Chairman of Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and expressed confidence that the visit will further deepen the bilateral partnership.

The Minister also talked about the recent visit of President Lee Jae Myung that has led to forward-looking outcomes across key sectors including trade and investment, ports and maritime affairs, digital and fintech, science and technology, culture, sports, etc. He emphasized that the Joint Strategic Vision Statement issued during the Summit has set a very ambitious vision for the future of our bilateral partnership.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India's initiatives such as CPGRAMS, Digital Life Certificate and the use of technology-enabled governance platforms to improve service delivery and transparency. The Korean side shared experiences in smart governance, digital public services, and disaster and safety management.

On further strengthening cooperation in the field of Public Administration,Dr Jitendra Singhmentioned that the Ministries of both the countries are in active discussion for finalization of MOU to promote Cooperation in the Field of Public Administration and Government innovation.

Referring to the bilateral talks being held on the eve of International Yoga Day, the Minister noted that Yoga is gaining popularity in the Republic of Korea (ROK), and invited the RoK delegation to participate in the Yoga celebrations.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in areas such as digital transformation of government services, application of emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence in public administration, capacity building of civil servants, citizen participation in governance, and best practices in public grievance redressal systems.