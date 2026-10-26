KOLKATA, Oct 25: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja was celebrated in households and community pandals across West Bengal on Sunday with devotion.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the residence of Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Sudip Bandopadhyay on the occasion. While the visit triggered speculations about possible political realignments ahead of civic polls, the CM refused to attach any political meaning to it, and called the visit a "courtesy call".

Observed on the full moon night of Ashwin month of the Bengali calendar, the festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

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A distinctive feature of the festival is the tradition of staying awake through the night, with devotees offering prayers and performing rituals to seek the goddess's blessings for wealth, happiness, abundance and well-being.

The word 'Kojagari' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Ko Jagarti' or "Who is awake?", highlighting the belief that those who remain awake on the auspicious full moon night receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

While puja was performed in households through prayers and offerings, 'alpana' (a traditional decorative art form) marking the footsteps of the goddess was drawn on floors and 'Khichdi bhog prasad' was prepared for the devotees.

Puja was also held in community pandals set up in markets, and in empty Durga Puja marquees that would be taken down after this festival.

In Khalna village of Howrah district, over 100 pujas by community clubs, some with creative theme pandals, were organised.

Adhikari, while visiting Bandyopadhyay's residence in Janbazar area in central Kolkata, said it was a courtesy call, and that the former TMC leader had invited him to attend his household puja a month ago.

"It was a courtesy visit, as Sudipda had invited me to his household Lakshmi Puja a month ago. I offered prayers, puja and ate 'naru' (sweet ball made of grated coconut and jaggery or sugar)," the chief minister told reporters.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said she had not attended the Lakshmi Puja celebrations at Bandyopadhyay's residence on previous occasions.

Adhikari also pointed out that Bandyopadhyay was now an NDA partner and had attended a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, senior Mamata AITC MP Sougata Roy said Kojagari Lakshmi Puja was an annual affair at Bandyopadhyay's residence but suggested that the latest developments indicated a shift in the MP's political proximity. (PTI)