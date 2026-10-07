New Delhi, Oct 7: A spokesperson of Virat Kohli on Wednesday rejected allegations that the Indian batting stalwart was paid for his first visit to the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, calling them "completely false, and baseless."

Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are devotees of Premanand Maharaj and have made several visits to his ashram in Vrindavan.

However, Falahari Maharaj recently alleged that Kohli received Rs 5 crore for his first visit to the ashram in 2023.

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"We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect," Kohli's spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Kohli's visits to the ashram were motivated by "deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji".

"We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly," the statement added.

Kohli's visits to the Premanand Maharaj's ashram have continued through significant moments in his career, including after his Test retirement in 2025.

Their most recently reported visit came in July this year. (PTI)