A mutual fund factsheet provides information about a scheme’s investment objective, portfolio, performance, expenses, and risk level. However, identifying the relevant details across its different sections may require some understanding. Knowing what to check can help investors review a scheme and compare it with other funds in the same category. This article explains how to read a mutual fund factsheet in five minutes and the key aspects to consider when evaluating a scheme.

What Is a Mutual Fund Factsheet?

A mutual fund factsheet is a document prepared by an Asset Management Company (AMC) which gives details about a fund scheme for a particular period. It generally consists of the investment objective, fund manager, portfolio, performance, expense ratio, and risk metrics.

A mutual fund app gives the user access to the factsheet, portfolio, and performance of a particular fund scheme, if it provides such an option.

Advertisement

How to Read a Mutual Fund Factsheet in Five Minutes

The following sections highlight the main details to review when reading a factsheet.

1. Check the Fund Objective and Category

The investment objective explains what a scheme aims to achieve, while its category indicates the types of securities in which it may invest.

Equity funds: Generally invest in shares

Generally invest in shares Debt funds: Generally investing in debt and money market instruments

Generally investing in debt and money market instruments Hybrid fund: Invests in a combination of equity and debt.

Review the scheme’s objective, category, and risk profile. Comparing funds within the same category may help investors understand differences in their investment approaches.

2. Review the Fund Manager and Investment Approach

The factsheet generally identifies the fund manager and outlines the scheme’s investment approach. It may also mention changes in the fund management team or investment strategy.

Active fund: The fund manager selects investments based on the scheme’s strategy.

The fund manager selects investments based on the scheme’s strategy. Index fund: Generally seeks to track a specified index, subject to tracking differences.

Reviewing these details can help investors understand how the scheme selects and manages its investments.

3. Examine the Portfolio Composition

The portfolio section lists the securities held by a scheme. Depending on its category, it may include stocks, bonds, sectors, credit ratings, and asset allocation.

Check the following details:

Top holdings: Securities accounting for the largest shares of the portfolio.

Securities accounting for the largest shares of the portfolio. Sector allocation: Distribution of an equity fund’s investments across sectors.

Distribution of an equity fund’s investments across sectors. Asset allocation: Distribution across equity, debt, and other permitted assets.

Distribution across equity, debt, and other permitted assets. Concentration: Exposure to particular securities or sectors.

A scheme with significant exposure to one sector may be affected by developments in that sector. Diversification spreads investments across different securities or sectors but does not eliminate investment risk.

4. Compare Performance with the Benchmark

The performance section generally shows returns over periods such as one year, three years, and five years. It may also include benchmark returns for comparison.

Detail What to check Short-term returns Performance over one year Long-term returns Performance over three and five years Benchmark returns Scheme performance against its benchmark Category comparison Performance against similar schemes

Compare returns over the same periods rather than relying only on recent performance. Reviewing results across different market conditions may provide additional context. A MF app may also offer access to scheme performance data and comparison features. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

5. Check the Expense Ratio and Risk Indicators

The expense ratio represents a scheme’s annual expenses as a percentage of its assets. These expenses affect the returns available to investors. Compare the expense ratios of similar schemes and check for other applicable charges, such as an exit load.

Also review the following risk indicators:

Riskometer: Indicates the scheme’s overall risk level, ranging from low to very high.

Indicates the scheme’s overall risk level, ranging from low to very high. Debt funds: Credit quality and sensitivity to interest rate changes.

Credit quality and sensitivity to interest rate changes. Equity funds: Market movements and concentration in particular securities or sectors.

The expense ratio and risk indicators provide information about a scheme’s costs and risk profile. They should be considered alongside its investment objective and portfolio composition.

6. Review the NAV and Fund Size

The Net Asset Value (NAV) represents the per-unit value of a mutual fund scheme. It is calculated using the scheme’s net assets and outstanding units, subject to applicable valuation rules. The NAV alone does not indicate whether a scheme is expensive or inexpensive. Its portfolio, investment approach, and performance also require consideration.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) represents the total assets managed by the scheme. It indicates the scheme’s size but does not independently determine its quality or future performance.

Conclusion

A mutual fund factsheet provides information about a scheme’s objective, portfolio, expenses, performance, and risk indicators. Looking at these details may help investors compare different schemes within a category. Investors should also look at the scheme information document and other disclosures in addition to the factsheet before investing in a scheme. A platform like 5paisa can offer information on mutual funds so that investors can go through the details of a scheme and compare the various options based on their needs.