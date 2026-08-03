KMROY expresses concern over Govt’s apathy towards victims of genocide

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: A meeting of KMROY (Kashmiri Migrant Relief Holders and Over-Aged Youths) was held today at Jagti under the leadership of Ravinder Koul. The meeting expressed resentment over the continued apathy of the Government towards the victims of the genocide.

The meeting observed with deep anguish that even after more than three decades of displacement, the Kashmiri migrants continue to live in difficult conditions with little hope of justice. Successive governments have failed to formulate a comprehensive policy for the rehabilitation of the displaced community, while the genuine concerns of relief holders have remained confined to official files and empty assurances.

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The participants strongly criticized the failure of the administration to address the long-pending demands of relief holders. The enhancement of cash assistance has remained pending despite unprecedented inflation, making it increasingly difficult for families dependent on relief to survive with dignity. Equally unfortunate is the continued neglect of over-aged migrant youth who lost the prime of their lives because of displacement and continue to await justice and compensation, the meeting added.

The meeting observed that the basic problems confronting migrant colonies such as Jagti and other camps remain unresolved. Residential quarters are in a dilapidated condition, repairs are delayed, drinking water supply remains irregular, and civic amenities continue to deteriorate. Such conditions reflect a serious gap between official claims and the realities faced by migrant families.

The participants further observed that highlighting the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Old Age Pension Scheme as achievements is misleading. NFSA is a nationwide welfare programme and old-age pension is a statutory benefit available to eligible citizens across the country. These schemes cannot be cited as substitutes for effective governance.

The meeting demanded immediate enhancement of cash assistance, time-bound repair of all migrant quarters, uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water, and a comprehensive rehabilitation package, including compensation for over-aged migrant youth.

The members resolved that if the Government continues to ignore these legitimate demands, KMROY will intensify its peaceful democratic movement.