KMB & KB Productions holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: KMB & KB Productions, in collaboration with Betiya Foundation, organized ‘Spirit of Independence Season 3’ in Jammu with patriotic fervour, providing a platform for young talent. MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma was the chief guest, while Social Activist and Samvedna Society Chairman Keshav Chopra was the guest of honour. The programme was organized by Kiran Kesar Sharma.

The event featured singing, dance, poetry and modelling performances, showcasing creativity, confidence and patriotic spirit. Participants were felicitated with certificates and trophies.

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Sham Lal Sharma appreciated the organizers for encouraging youngsters and said such programmes build confidence and strengthen their connection with national and cultural values. Keshav Chopra urged parents and institutions to nurture talent alongside education and channelize youth energy positively, giving the message, “Say No to Drugs & Yes to Talent.” Dheeraj Uppal, Divyansh Baba, Vinay Gupta, Ashok Sharma, Tarun Sharma, Amit Sharma and others were present.