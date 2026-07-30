Kite Makers From Punjab Start Arriving in Jammu Ahead of Rakha Bandhan, Janmashtami
Kite makers from Punjab have begun arriving in Jammu ahead of the Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami festivals. With festive demand expected to pick up in the coming days, the traders are optimistic about good business...
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Kite makers from Punjab have begun arriving in Jammu ahead of the Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami festivals. With festive demand expected to pick up in the coming days, the traders are optimistic about good business and hope for a strong sales
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