Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Kite Makers From Punjab Start Arriving in Jammu Ahead of Rakha Bandhan, Janmashtami

Kite Makers From Punjab Start Arriving in Jammu Ahead of Rakha Bandhan, Janmashtami

        Kite makers from Punjab have begun arriving in Jammu ahead of the Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami festivals.  With festive demand expected to pick up in the coming days, the traders are optimistic about good business...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:36 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

Kite makers from Punjab have begun arriving in Jammu ahead of the Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami festivals.  With festive demand expected to pick up in the coming days, the traders are optimistic about good business and hope for a strong sales

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra