'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindostan Thodi Hai': Diljit Dosanjh At Indore Concert

Indore, Nov 16: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh quoted Rahat Indori's famous lines "Kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai' to fire back at critics at his concert here, saying attempts were made to stop him from coming to the "land of Mahakaal".

The Indore concert, which took place at C21 Estate last night, was the second stop of Dosanjh's Aura India tour after Delhi.

The event faced security concerns after three schools and the Indore Mayor's Secretariat received bomb-threat emails referring to the concert, prompting a cybercrime investigation.

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The concert was also in news after Dosanjh's four popular songs -- "Patiala Peg", "5 Tara Theke", "Jeb Vicho Feem", and "Jatt Fire Karda" -- were barred from being performed at the concert over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely impact children and others.

But Dosanjh shared a fan's video from the concert on his Instagram Stories where he is seen performing 'Patiala Peg'.

As he had promised in an a video earlier, he shared a plate of Indori poha on his Instagram Stories and also clips from his performance and what he said on the stage.

"You can't sing this, you can't sing that. You can't do this, you can't do that," he said and then quoted poet Rahat Indori's fiery lines amid loud applause: 'Hamaare munh se jo nikle vahi sadaqat hai. Hamaare munh me tumhari zubaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yaha ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai'. (Everyone's blood is mingled in this soil. Hindustan doesn't belong to someone's father.)

The singer thanked fans for supporting him despite challenges.

"Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your power that has brought us here today," he told the audience.

In an Instagram Live session last week, the singer said despite all the negative media reporting, he will keep his date with Indore and his fans there.

"No matter what they say, I am coming to Indore on the 15th. First we will eat poha, 101 per cent and then, with that energy, we will rock the show. You don't need to worry or listen to any reports," he had said.

According to local police, threat emails, written in Punjabi, were sent to three schools, threatening their management with bomb blasts and warning them against sending students to the concert.

Bomb disposal squads searched all three schools, but found no explosives, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya.

The office of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also received a similar threat email linked to Dosanjh's upcoming concert, and the matter was being investigated, Dandotiya said.

The emails appeared to be hoaxes at first glance, he said, adding that the crime branch was examining technical evidence to identify the senders.

The Aura India tour has had a rocky start with its opening concert in Delhi facing uncertainty after police initially denied permission citing security concerns and threat-related inputs.

The October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was eventually cleared after organisers submitted revised security, traffic and crowd-management plans. (Agencies)