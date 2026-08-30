Kishtwar’s Healthcare Crisis

The plight of Marwah and other far-flung pockets of the Chenab region has long been spoken of in hushed, resigned tones - as though scarcity of doctors there were an unfortunate but unavoidable fact of geography. What the recent disclosures from Kishtwar reveal, however, is not an isolated tragedy of a remote corner but a healthcare system in collapse across the entire region. This is no longer a story of neglect at the margins; it is a story of neglect at the centre. Consider the administrative vacuum. The posts of Deputy CMO, District Health Officer, District Tuberculosis Officer, District Immunisation Officer and the Principal of the ANM School have all lain vacant for periods ranging from months to years, with a single overburdened Chief Medical Officer left to shoulder responsibilities meant for five. Day-to-day supervision, monitoring and decision-making have effectively ceased to function. When the very architecture meant to plan and oversee healthcare delivery is hollow, no amount of goodwill among frontline staff can compensate.

Then there is the acute scarcity of specialists-with roughly half of all sanctioned medical posts in the district hospital itself lying vacant. Thirteen health centres, many of them New Type Primary Health Centres meant to be the first line of care, have no doctor at all. For families in Marwah, Dachhan, Paddar or Chatroo, this translates into a brutal choice: undertake an arduous journey to a functioning hospital, seek out private practitioners, or simply hope for the best. Life and death, quite literally, rest on chance rather than on any functioning system of care.

Visits, even by the Directorate of Health Services, have, by most accounts, amounted to little beyond photo opportunities. None of the structural problems - vacant posts, absent ambulances, missing specialists - have been resolved in their wake. This is particularly indefensible in an age when every service record, every vacancy and every posting is available at the click of a mouse. Even the Deputy Commissioner has acknowledged the problem through public delegations, yet corrective action remains elusive.

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A population of this size cannot be allowed to remain hostage to bureaucratic inertia. The Government must intervene without further delay: transfer doctors on a war footing, enforce service obligations on doctors who benefit from reserved seats, and fix accountability at every level where files have simply gathered dust. If heads must roll for this dereliction, so be it. No citizen's life should depend on anybody's decision.