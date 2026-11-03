Kishtwari Sanghathan Jammu seeks 5 kanals land for Kishtwar House in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: A delegation of Kishtwari Sanghathan Jammu today met Divisional Commissioner Dr Vikas Kundal here and discussed the issuance of 5 kanals of land for the establishment of a Kishtwar House in Jammu.

The delegation comprised prominent members of Kishtwari Sanghathan Jammu, including Ashok Kumar Sen, Bhola Nath Bhandari, Bihari Lal Sharma, Swami Raj Parihar, Rajinder Singh Sen, and Kuldeep Bhandari.

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During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Divisional Commissioner of the long-standing demand and significance of establishing the Kishtwar House, which would serve as a community centre for the social, cultural, and welfare activities of the Kishtwari community residing in Jammu.

As per a statement, Dr Vikas Kundal assured the delegation that the matter would be considered for the grant of land upon receipt of the relevant file from the Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The assurance was welcomed by the delegation, which expressed hope for an early and positive outcome.