Kishtwar Police Arrests Another Accused In Terror Support Network Crackdown

Srinagar, July 21 : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed another major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown against terrorism by arresting an alleged key facilitator accused of providing logistical and operational support to foreign terrorists operating in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

According to police, the arrest was made during the investigation of FIR No. 03/2026 registered at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 61(2), 109, 147 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 13, 16, 18, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Sections 7/27 of the Arms Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Naresh Singh (JKPS), said sustained investigation and targeted operations led to the arrest of Mohd Rafiq Naik, son of Ghulam Ali Naik, a resident of Dwather, Singhpur, for his alleged role in facilitating terrorist activities.

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Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was allegedly functioning as the main handler of the Saifullah Group in the Chatroo area and is suspected of providing active assistance to a foreign terrorist group operating in the region.

Officials said the arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, adding that efforts are underway to establish the full extent of the accused’s role, identify his network, and trace his links with the foreign terrorist outfit.

Police also recalled that two other accused, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, had earlier been arrested in the same case for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorist activities.

The investigation is continuing to identify and dismantle the entire support network, and authorities said all those found involved would be proceeded against strictly in accordance with the law.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it remains committed to maintaining peace, public order, and security across the region. The police also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing any information related to terrorist or anti-national activities.(KNC)