Kishtwar Police Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For Three Wanted Terrorists After Killing Of Two SPOs

Kishtwar, Nov 13: In the aftermath of the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), Kishtwar Police has issued posters of three wanted terrorists and announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

The wanted terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir, Riyaz Ahmed alias Hazari and Mudasir Hussain.

Police have appealed to the general public to share any information regarding the whereabouts and movements of the three terrorists to help security agencies track them down.

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The move comes amid intensified security measures in Kishtwar district following the killing of two SPOs.