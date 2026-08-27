Jammu, Aug 27: Kishtwar observed a complete bandh on Thursday following a joint call by the Majlis-e-Shura and Sanatan Dharam Sabha over the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old tribal girl in the district.

Shops and business establishments remained closed across the district, while public transport was also affected, officials said.

Security forces and police were deployed in large numbers, particularly in Kishtwar and Chatroo towns, to maintain peace and ensure normalcy, they said.

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The bandh reflected growing public anger over the girl's death, with protesters demanding justice, stronger measures for the safety and protection of children and stringent action against the culprits.

The girl was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by a teacher at her school over several months, resulting in her pregnancy. She later died following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area, officials said.

Police arrested government teacher Khalid Ahmed Sheikh, a Grade-II teacher and in-charge headmaster of Middle School Bumalpora in Inderwal, along with his brother on August 20. Five people in total have been apprehended by the police so far.

The FIR was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to rape and death caused by miscarriage, among other offences, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Special Investigation Team headed by Additional SP Kishtwar Pardeep Singh was constituted to conduct a thorough, scientific and time-bound probe. The SIT comprises Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitish Sharma, Chatroo SHO Inspector Rishi Kumar and other officers.

During the investigation, police allegedly found that Sheikh had repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor, resulting in her pregnancy. The probe further revealed that the accused, allegedly with help of his brother, administered medicines purportedly to terminate her pregnancy, police said.

The minor was initially taken to the Public Health Centre in Chatroo and was later shifted to District Hospital, Kishtwar by the accused and others, allegedly in connivance with a hospital daily-wager working as a sweeper, they said.

She underwent medical treatment and an ultrasound examination before being referred to another facility, where an attempt was allegedly made to induce delivery through surgery. She delivered a stillborn child during the procedure and subsequently died.

Apart from Sheikh and his brother, the SIT later arrested three more persons, including the health department daily-wager, for their alleged role in the conspiracy to conceal the sexual assault and terminate the minor's pregnancy, taking the total number of arrests to five.

Police said further arrests would be made wherever warranted by evidence.

The incident had triggered protests across Kishtwar before also. A complete bandh was observed in the Chatroo belt on Friday, while protests were held in several parts of the district after Friday prayers. (PTI)