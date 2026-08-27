Kishtwar: MLA Shagun Parihar Demands Fast-Track Investigation into Minor Girl’s Death

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MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar has demanded a fair, time-bound and fast-track investigation into the death of a minor girl in Chatroo, Kishtwar.Condemning the incident, Parihar called for a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case and stressed that the truth must be established without any delay.She said those found responsible must face strict legal action and called for a fast-track trial after completion of the investigation.