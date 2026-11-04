Kishtwar man postpones wedding to attend Ruhullah’s rally

Nawshaba Iqbal

Srinagar, Nov 3: In a striking show of political support, a youth from Kishtwar postponed his wedding to attend a public gathering addressed by Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi at Behisht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam today, where Ruhullah announced his resignation from the ruling National Conference.

Identified as Abrar Ahmad, he said his wedding had been scheduled for November 2-3 but he decided to reschedule it after Ruhullah announced November, 3 as the date for his resignation programme.

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Ahmad said he had personally met Ruhullah earlier and informed him about his wedding dates.

However, he chose to postpone the marriage to attend the gathering, saying he did not want to miss an important commitment made by Ruhullah.

"My wedding was scheduled for today, but I felt it was better to postpone it rather than miss Ruhullah's commitment for November 3," he said.

Ahmad said his decision was driven by his admiration for Ruhullah's commitment to his words and promises, arguing that principles and public commitments should take precedence over political positions.

Asked how Ruhullah would continue serving the people and fulfil his commitments after relinquishing his political positions, Ahmad said the future course of action should be left to the public, adding that several avenues remained open.

He urged people not to form opinions about Ruhullah based on competing political narratives, but to meet him personally and assess his position.

Referring to Ruhullah's interventions in Parliament, particularly his speeches on Article 370, Ahmad said the former MP had raised issues concerning the people and deserved to be heard on his political positions.

Asked whether Ruhullah would enjoy widespread public support after giving up his political positions, Ahmad said standing up for one's convictions required courage.

Ahmad, who travelled from Kishtwar to attend the gathering, said Ruhullah's decision had encouraged him and others who believed that political principles and public trust should take precedence over positions of power.