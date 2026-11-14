Kishtwar Killing: MLA Shagun Parihar Says Information about SPOs’ movement Was Leaked
Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar said information about the movement of two SPOs in Dacchan area was leaked by some people to the terrorist and demanded identification and arrest of such people. She demanded recruitment of 12 youth of...
Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar said information about the movement of two SPOs in Dacchan area was leaked by some people to the terrorist and demanded identification and arrest of such people. She demanded recruitment of 12 youth of the village as SPOs to strengthen security.
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