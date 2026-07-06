Kishtwar: Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide Near Kwar Project, Jammu-Kishtwar NH Closed at Prem Nagar

Heavy rainfall has triggered a major landslide near the 540 MW Kwar Power Project in Kishtwar, burying several vehicles under debris. Officials told that multiple vehicles sustained extensive damage and remain trapped beneath the landslide material. Debris clearance operations are currently underway to retrieve the stranded vehicles and restore the affected area. In a related development, the Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway has been closed at Prem Nagar in Doda since last night due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

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