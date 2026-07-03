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Home / Videos / Kishtwar: Father-Son Killed, Two Others Injured After Tipper Plunges into Gorge Near Gulabgarh

Kishtwar: Father-Son Killed, Two Others Injured After Tipper Plunges into Gorge Near Gulabgarh

    A father and his son were killed, while two others were injured after a tipper plunged into a deep gorge near Gulabgarh on the Sohal Road in Kishtwar district. The deceased have been identified as Anurudh Singh...

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Daily Excelsior
04:21 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A father and his son were killed, while two others were injured after a tipper plunged into a deep gorge near Gulabgarh on the Sohal Road in Kishtwar district. The deceased have been identified as Anurudh Singh (55), son of Nand Lal, and his son Deepak Kumar (30). The injured, identified as Sapoot Singh (35), son of Dhanterar Singh, and Ravinder Singh (35), son of Girdhari Lal, were rescued from the accident site and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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