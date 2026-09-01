Kishtwar District Hospital Terminates Sanitation Worker Following Arrest Under POCSO Act
KISHTWAR, Sept 1: The authorities at District Hospital Kishtwar have terminated the services of an HDF sanitation worker, Zareena Begum, with immediate effect following her arrest in connection with a criminal case registered under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya...
KISHTWAR, Sept 1: The authorities at District Hospital Kishtwar have terminated the services of an HDF sanitation worker, Zareena Begum, with immediate effect following her arrest in connection with a criminal case registered under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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