Kishtwar Bags Top Rank Among 100 Districts For "Improving Irrigation Infrastructure" Under PMDDKY

KISHTWAR, Oct 12: In a significant achievement, the Kishtwar district has secured first position among 100 districts of the country in achieving exemplary performance in the objective of improving irrigation infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma has appreciated the efforts of the entire team of District Kishtwar for the achievement in recognition of the district's outstanding work in strengthening irrigation infrastructure.

Additional District Magistrate Pawan Kotwal and Chief Agriculture Officer Kushal Chandel received the Certificate of Excellence from the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a function held today at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi to celebrate the completion of one year of PMDDKY.

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The achievement reflects the district's efforts towards strengthening irrigation facilities, improving water availability for agricultural activities and promoting sustainable farming practices. Improved irrigation infrastructure is a key factor in enhancing agricultural productivity, reducing farmers' dependence on rainfall and supporting better farm-level water management.

Kishtwar's recognition among the 100 districts highlights the importance of focused implementation, effective coordination among concerned departments and sustained efforts to improve essential agricultural infrastructure.

The recognition is expected to further encourage the district administration and the Agriculture Department to continue working towards expanding irrigation facilities, promoting efficient utilisation of water resources and improving the livelihoods of the farming community.