Kishtwar Achieves 100% Completion In Phase-I House Listing Operations Of Census-2027

KISHTWAR, Jun 27: Kishtwar district has achieved 100% completion of the House Listing and Housing Census operations under Phase I of Census-2027, making it one of the first districts in Jammu & Kashmir to reach this milestone.

As per the progress report dated 26 June 2026, all 556 House Listing Blocks in the district stand completed.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the district administration and field functionaries coordinated successfully to overcome difficult terrain and remote habitations to complete the exercise.

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The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the commitment of all officers and officials associated with the Census operation. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Kishtwar for their cooperation, which proved vital to completing the House Listing operations. The successful completion of Phase I has laid a strong foundation for the forthcoming Population Enumeration Phase of Census-2027.