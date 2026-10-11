Kirpal Singh Dev selected for Ramesh Mehta Memorial Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Sixth Ramesh Mehta Memorial Award – 2026, instituted and jointly administered by the family of late Ramesh Mehta and the Hindi Sahitya Mandal, Jammu, will be awarded to Kirpal Singh Dev, a renowned heritage conservation activist, expert and speaker from Jammu, in recognition of his outstanding contributions.

The award was instituted in 2021 in the memory of late Ramesh Mehta, a writer, editor and former Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

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The decision for the sixth award was announced in a joint press release issued today by Pavitra Mehta, daughter of late Ramesh Mehta, on behalf of the family, and Dr Chanchal Dogra, President of the Hindi Sahitya Mandal.

In this regard, the permanent jury nominated by the family and the Mandal reached a unanimous decision and formally communicated it to the Mehta family and the Hindi Sahitya Mandal for further action.

The award will be presented to Kirpal Singh Dev at a formal ceremony in Jammu on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Ramesh Mehta, which falls on 13 November.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 11,000, a citation and a dushala (traditional ceremonial shawl). The award presentation ceremony is organised in collaboration with the Hindi Sahitya Mandal, Jammu.