Kiren Rijiju Pays Obeisance at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday visited the revered Dargah Hazratbal shrine situated on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. The Minister is on an official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, during...
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday visited the revered Dargah Hazratbal shrine situated on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. The Minister is on an official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, during which he is scheduled to attend various programmes, inaugurate development projects and participate in the first-ever Waqf Day celebrations in the Union Territory.
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