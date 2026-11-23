Srinagar, Nov 23: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar, praising the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives and describing its work as the best among all Waqf Boards in the country.

Rijiju, who arrived at Srinagar airport earlier in the day, was received by J-K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi before attending the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking after inaugurating the college infrastructure, the Union Minister congratulated Andrabi and her team and assured them of the Centre's support.

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"I am very pleased that the J&K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju told reporters.

"I congratulate Darakhshan Andrabi and her entire team; the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is performing the best work among all Waqf Boards in India. They will receive full support from the government of India and me," he added.

Expressing satisfaction with the facilities at the institution, Rijiju said the college would provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am highly impressed by the arrangements and management at the Nursing College; the facilities, the rooms, and the overall setup are excellent. This will provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Union Minister also said that he would visit the Hazratbal Shrine and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Science and Technology during his visit to the Valley.

The inauguration marks another initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board in the field of education and healthcare training in the Union Territory. (Agencies)