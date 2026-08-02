Killings In POJK: Farooq Abdullah Questions Silence Of International Community
National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the silence of the international community over the killings taking place in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Abdullah said the international...
National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the silence of the international community over the killings taking place in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Abdullah said the international community has remained silent despite reports of violence and loss of lives in PoJK. He urged global institutions to take note of the situation and respond to the concerns of the people.
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