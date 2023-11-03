Killings, attacks on police expose BJP’s claims of normalcy in J&K: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Provincial president of the J&K National Conference for Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta today asserted that the BJP Government at the Centre has pushed Jammu and Kashmir into unprecedented political uncertainty due to its inability to maintain law and order in the Union Territory and not restoring democracy.

Responding to a statement by the general secretary of BJP that Jammu and Kashmir is writing a new story of development day by day, the senior NC leader sharply criticized the governments at the Centre and UT for the failure to ensure the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir’s citizens and police personnel. He drew attention to the increase in targeted killings and consistent attacks on the police/ civilian pointing out the significant discrepancy between the BJP leadership’s claims of ‘normalcy’ in J&K and the actual situation on the ground.

The Provincial president said that the BJP leadership’s fear of a poor performance in upcoming elections is leading them to offer unfounded excuses for delaying the polls. He emphasized that the BJP’s reluctance is not merely strategic but a clear neglect of democratic governance principles. Morevover, the statehood is a basic right of every J&K citizen and must be reinstated promptly. He believes that the call for statehood echoes strongly among the people.

Correcting the BJP leader about the DDC polls in 2020, Gupta reminded the BJP leadership that the alliance led by the National Conference had secured 112 seats in 2020, whereas the BJP had won only 75 seats. In Kashmir, the BJP managed only 3 seats in DDC election out of 140.

He claimed that the Modi government has not only failed to eliminate corruption but also seen significantly rise in J&K. “The corruption situation is evident from the case of IAS officer Ashok Parmar, who became a whistleblower about widespread corruption in the Jal Shakti Department,” he added.

Gupta said the `real achievements’ of BJP Govt include- dividing the Dogra State into two parts, increasing unemployment, inflation, recruitment scams and selective killings. He reaffirmed his dedication to the well-being of Jammu and Kashmir’s inhabitants, asserting that only the NC can meet the area’s expectations.