Moscow, Sept 5: The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 10,100 Ukrainian servicepeople and 81 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 10,100 servicepeople, 81 tanks, 41 infantry fighting vehicles, 72 armored personnel carriers, 589 armored combat vehicles, 325 cars, the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost up to 370 servicepeople and 17 combat armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry also said.

Units of the Russian northern group repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 servicepeople, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles and five cars.

(UNI)