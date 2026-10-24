Kieron Pollard to take over as Mumbai Indians' head coach ahead of IPL 2027

MUMBAI, Oct 24: Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard will take over the role of Mumbai Indians' head coach ahead of the IPL 2027, the five-time champions announced here on Saturday.

Pollard had been working as the batting coach of MI for the past few seasons and will take over the role of head coach following the exit of Mahela Jayawardene.

"Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket," MI said in a statement. (AGENCIES)