Khurshid Welcomes Cabinet Expansion, Mubarak Gul Expresses Disappointment Over Exclusion

Langate MLA Sheikh Khurshid welcomed the expansion of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, saying the induction of more ministers would help accelerate public work and improve the prevailing political situation in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers, Khurshid said he was happy that the Cabinet was being expanded. “More ministers will help speed up public work and bring Kashmir out of its difficult political situation,” he said. Meanwhile, senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul expressed disappointment over being left out of the Cabinet. Speaking to reporters at Lok Bhawan, Gul said he had attended at least 20 oath-taking ceremonies but had repeatedly been excluded from ministerial appointments. “I have attended at least 20 oath-taking ceremonies, but I have always been dropped, and I have been dropped this time as well. I will talk at an appropriate time,” he said.

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