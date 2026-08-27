Khelo India Wonderful Platform for Nurturing Sporting Talent, Say Jammu Youth
Youngsters in Jammu welcomed the Khelo India initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for nurturing sporting talent and providing emerging athletes with opportunities to pursue their dreams.The youth said Khelo India has helped create...
Advertisement
Youngsters in Jammu welcomed the Khelo India initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for nurturing sporting talent and providing emerging athletes with opportunities to pursue their dreams.The youth said Khelo India has helped create greater opportunities for young athletes by providing them with exposure, training and support to develop their sporting abilities.
Advertisement