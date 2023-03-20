Khelo India Fencing competition concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: Khelo India’s ’10 Ka Dum Fencing Competition’ concluded at Indoor Fencing Hall MA Stadium, here today.

The event was organized by Adhoc Committee of J&K Amateur Fencing Association under the aegis of SAI STC Jammu and in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, wherein more than 80 women fencers from different districts of the UT participated.

Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports & Physical Education University of Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion and Monika Jamwal was the guest of honour alongwith Nadeem Dar, Deputy Director SAI STC Jammu, Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Complex MA Stadium Jammu, Harjinder Singh, Basketball coach SAI, Rajeev Dogra, Senior Volleyball coach, SAI STC Jammu, Touseef Ahmed, Badminton Coach SAI, Colonel Vikram Jamwal, Adv Supriya Chouhan, Pooja Malhotra, Rachna Jamwal, senior Fencing coach, Shotu Lal Sharma Fencing instructor and Maninder Pal Singh, Member Adhoc Committee.

The matches were conducted by a technical team comprising Adarsh Slathia, Bisham Singh, Ranchan Sabarwal, Javed Ahmed, Mokshi Sharma, Ajay Khartol, Ankush Gupta, Mohd Tariq, Abdul Rafiq, Rahul Sharma, Abdul qadir, Vir Sangram and Ankleshwar Singh.

In under-14 foil girls, Myra Singh: Gold, Samiksha Jamwal: Silver, Nandini Devi: Bronze and Kavya Rajput: Bronze, in under-14 epee, Aarshi Thakur: Gold, Praditti Sharma: Silver, Tanishka: Bronze and Ayushi Kumari: Bronze, in sabre, Antalya Jamwal: Gold, Sabrena: Silver, Shirja Bali: Bronze and Eknoor Kour: Bronze, in under-17 foil, Shriya Sharma: Gold, Vanya Gupta: Silver, Yuktika Sambyal: Bronze and Mayra Rajput: Bronze, in under-17 epee, Janvi Rai: Gold, Yashasvi Sharma: Silver, Kaushar Parven: Bronze and Anima Sharma: Bronze, in under-17 sabre, Subhanaya Sharma: Gold, Sarvagya Sharma: Silver, Chhavi Sharma: Bronze and Palvi Devi: Bronze.

In senior foil, Riya Bakshi-Gold, Suhani Singh-Silver, Mansi Sharma-Bronze and Simarleen Kour-Bronze, in epee, Gazal Suri-Gold, Twinkle Gupta-Silver, Pihul Rajput-Bronze and Diksha Rajput-Bronze and in senior sabre, Rishika Khajuria-Gold, Kritarthi Kotwal-Silver, Simran Raina-Bronze and Mokshika Rana-Bronze.