Khel Mahotsav Jammu kicks off at KNIT Academy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Khel Mahotsav Jammu, organised by the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) Games-J&K Chapter, commenced today at KNIT Green Model Academy, Sangrampur, with enthusiastic participation of students in Volleyball, Badminton and Yogasana.

The event aims to promote sports, physical fitness, mental well-being, discipline and youth empowerment among students. The programme was held under the supervision of Gulshan Rattan, State Coordinator, PEFI Games-J&K Chapter.

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In the Yogasana Group Performance, Sant Hare Ram Dass School won the gold medal, while KNIT Green Model Academy secured silver. The students displayed impressive coordination, discipline and commitment to fitness.

Bindiya Sambyal, Director, KNIT Green Model Academy, was the chief guest, while Dr Deepika Rajput was the guest of honour. They appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to actively participate in sports and physical activities.

The event was supported by Sunny Baba, Ravi Thakur, Kartik Sharma, Sahil and Shikha. Special appreciation was accorded to Abid Bashir, State Coordinator, Team PEFI-J&K Chapter, for his contribution towards promoting sports and youth development.