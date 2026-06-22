Kheer Bhawani Mela: Higher Pilgrim Footfall This Year a Matter of Satisfaction, Says LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district, and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory. Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the annual Mela amidst stringent security arrangements.

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Speaking to reporters, the LG said it is a matter of satisfaction that the number of pilgrims this year was more compared to the last few years."We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for continued peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.