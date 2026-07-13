NEW DELHI, July 13: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Monday said his 'na khaunga na khane doonga' statement was a "hoax" as he has delivered "minimum governance, maximum cover-ups".

The opposition party alleged that under the prime minister's leadership, it has always been a case of "khaunga, khane doonga, aur khilaunga."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasised that Modi became prime minister in May 2014, boasting of his "na khaunga na khane doonga" promise.

"That this was a hoax became evident soon thereafter when Dr Manmohan Singh described the November 8, 2016, demonetisation as 'organised loot and legalised plunder'," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He claimed that the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation was forcibly merged with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to cover up a Rs 20,000 crore "scam" that occurred during Modi's tenure as chief minister of Gujarat.

Ramesh argued that the introduction of electoral bonds was a part of a massive Rs 4 lakh crore "chanda do, dhanda lo" scam.

"The explosive growth of the Modani empire revealed the true nature of the Modi regime, as was proved by the 100 questions asked of the prime minister in the Congress' 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun' series," Ramesh said.

He pointed out that serious questions regarding the Rafale deal have never been satisfactorily answered.

"A wholly non-transparent and non-accountable PM CARES Fund was created. The CAG has been weakened, but even so, there have been reports detailing very significant fraudulent expenditures in the Modi Government's flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana," Ramesh claimed.

"In recent weeks, further evidence of the hollowness of the 'na khaunga na khane doonga' bombast has emerged, the massive 'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka' at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya executed by members of the RSS-BJP ecosystem has shocked the nation's conscience," he added.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of communications highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu remains in his position despite the Supreme Court calling for a CBI investigation into his decisions over a ten-year period that have allegedly benefited his family members.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav continues to hold office despite revelations that he has enriched his relatives through dubious land deals and transactions, according to Ramesh.

He also alleged that opposition parties are being splintered by offers of various financial incentives.

"A Minister of State in the Modi Government continues in office even though it is proven beyond doubt that he has taken a subsidy through a scheme run by his own Ministry," he alleged.

Ramesh stated that four close aides of Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav have been sacked overnight, raising legitimate concerns of whether there can be so much smoke without any fire in the first place.

"Decisions on E20 are being taken to ensure that huge benefits will flow to the family of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways," he claimed, referring to Nitin Gadkari.

He also mentioned Rekha Gupta, alleging that she has assumed the role of Delhi chief minister in her own right, backed by evidence claiming that her family members have been actively involved in administrative and governance matters.

The senior Congress leader further called out the prime minister for siding with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who, according to him, has presided over a corrupt and compromised examination system that is betraying the hopes and aspirations of millions of the country's youth. (PTI)