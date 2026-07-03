Khattar, Saini felicitate Haryana students who cleared IIT-JEE under Super 100 Programme

CHANDIGARH, Jul 2 : Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday felicitated students from the state who qualified the IIT-JEE examination under the Super 100 Programme at a function here.

Addressing the gathering, Saini congratulated the successful students and said their achievement reflected hard work, determination and the quality of education being provided under the Super 100 Programme.

He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and contribute to nation-building.

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Khattar, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, lauded the students for their success and appreciated the efforts of teachers, parents and the state government in guiding them.

He said such initiatives help talented students achieve their dreams and strengthen the country's future.

Earlier, Saini welcomed Khattar on his arrival at the venue. The two leaders later posed for a group photograph with the IIT-JEE qualifiers. (PTI)