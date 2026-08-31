Khatana takes swipe at “family-run” political parties

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana today took a swipe at "family-run" political parties, saying such outfits create "suffocation" and leave little space for political allocation and grooming.

Khatana was responding to a question on the resignation of Agha Ruhullah Mehdi from the National Conference.

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"The parties run by the families, there is suffocation, be that Congress, NC or other regional parties in the country. In such parties, the political allocation and the space for political grooming is absent," Khatana said.

On the security situation in Kashmir, Khatana said security forces continued to remain empowered and the security grid was "tight".

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He said terrorists were being neutralised effectively and in less time, adding that those with "ill designs" would meet their fate.

Khatana also expressed concern over the situation in Nepal, describing the loss of lives and the disappearance of people as heartbreaking. "It is a wrath of nature. We should stop fiddling with nature," he said.

Pitching Kashmir as a destination for visitors from across the country, Khatana said people in Kashmir wanted tourists and pilgrims to visit the Valley and were eagerly awaiting their arrival.

"Every person in Kashmir wants the people from across the country to come to Kashmir and are eagerly waiting for their welcome," he said.

He said Kashmiris respected people from across India and extended hospitality even when they had limited means.

According to Khatana, all four seasons in Kashmir offer unique beauty and the Valley should be visited throughout the year. "People must visit Kashmir every time," he said.