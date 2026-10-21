Khatana strongly condemns OIC’s anti-India resolution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Rajya Sabha MP, Gulam Ali Khatana strongly condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) anti India resolution

“I strongly and unequivocally condemn the unwarranted, malicious and politically motivated anti-India references contained in the resolutions adopted at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in Baghdad on October 17–18, 2026,. These baseless assertions, orchestrated by Pakistan to advance its narrow political agenda, are a blatant attempt to malign India and interfere in its internal affairs. It is deeply regrettable that an organisation claiming to represent the collective interests of the Islamic world has once again allowed itself to become a platform for Pakistan’s propaganda,’’ Khatana said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

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“Let me make it absolutely clear: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral, inalienable and inseparable parts of India,. No resolution drafted under Pakistan’s influence, no politically motivated narrative, and no international forum’s unwarranted interference can alter this incontrovertible reality,. The OIC has neither the locus standi nor the moral authority to pronounce on matters that fall exclusively within India’s sovereign jurisdiction’’, Khatana said.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a significant transformation since the abrogation of Article 370, with unprecedented emphasis on infrastructure development, improved connectivity, tourism, investment and the delivery of development benefits to the people. The people of Jammu & Kashmir deserve peace, progress, dignity and opportunity—not to be reduced to pawns in Pakistan’s geopolitical games, he said and asked OIC not to meddle in internal affairs of India.