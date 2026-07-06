Khatana reviews preparations for BJP president’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: A preparatory meeting was convened today at the residential office of senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (nominated), Gulam Ali Khatana, to review arrangements and mobilise party workers for the tomorrow's visit of the BJP national president, Nitin nabin to Jammu.

The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from former Chairmen, Ex-Sarpanches, Panchayat representatives, BJP office bearers and senior party leaders representing Akhnoor, Marh, Nagrota, Bamyal, Shiba, R.S. Pura, Nikki Tawi, Chatha, Chawadi, Bathindi, Dogian, Batra, Sidhra, Bajalta, Gujjar Nagar, Kathua, Sunjwan, Barmin, Vidhata Nagar, Bakshi Nagar, Rehari, Bantalab, Satwari, Gandhi Nagar, Malik Market, Channi, Bhalwal and several other areas of Jammu.

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They assured wholehearted participation in all scheduled programmes and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, MP Gulam Ali Khatana said that the previous NC-Congress Governments deprived the people of Jammu & Kashmir of several transformative Central Government welfare schemes, including Constitutional safeguards, the Forest Rights Act (FRA), and numerous other flagship initiatives. He alleged that instead of ensuring development and employment, the previous regimes misled the youth, pushed the region towards instability, and deprived thousands of families of opportunities and a secure future.

He further stated that during the last one and a half years, the people have been subjected to unfulfilled promises, misgovernance and administrative failures. He expressed concern that many citizens continue to struggle for basic necessities, while backward classes, Scheduled Tribes and other deserving sections have been denied their legitimate rights and benefits. He asserted that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have now recognised the difference between politics of promises and politics of performance, and are firmly standing with the vision of development, transparency and inclusive governance under the leadership of the BJP.

Among those present were ST State general secretary, Ali Mohammad Chachi, Chairman Rajaz Ali Puttoo, Chairman Naseem Ali, Ex-Sarpanch, Ch. Noor Alam, Ch. Mohammad Alam, Bashir Ahmed, Mohammad Riyaz Khana, ST district president Jammu, Ch. Abdul Mehmood, Youth president Mohammad Rafiq Vicky, and several others.