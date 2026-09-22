Khatana resolves several grievances on spot

Public Darbar held at Bathindi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Member of Parliament (RajyaSabha), Gulam Ali Khatana, today held a Public Darbar at Sunjwan Lower, Bathindi, providing residents from various surrounding areas and Panchayats a direct platform to raise their grievances, civic concerns and developmental priorities.

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The Public Darbar witnessed participation from people belonging to Malik Market, Lower Sunjwan, Upper Sunjwan, Narwal Bala, Bathindi and other adjoining areas, besides residents from 74 wards of the Jammu Municipal Corporation. People from several Panchayats and localities attended the programme and apprised the MP and concerned officials of issues affecting their day-to-day lives.

Residents raised a wide range of concerns relating to road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity, drainage and sanitation, public infrastructure, civic amenities and other developmental requirements. The issues reflected the local community's expectations for improved public services and timely resolution of pending matters.

Senior officers and representatives from various Government departments, attended the Public Darbar.

The presence of officials from different departments enabled residents to place their grievances directly before the authorities concerned. Several issues were resolved on the spot, while the remaining matters were referred to the concerned departments with directions for timely follow-up and resolution.

The Public Darbar was also attended by prominent citizens including former chairmen, Sarpanches and local representatives, Ch. Noor Alam, Ch. Mohd Alam, M. Shafi Khatana, R. A. Putto, Rayaz, Naseeb Ali, Bashir Khatana, Ch. Maqbool, Shanaz Ahmed, Sharafat Ali, Murad Ali, Ch. Ashraf, TalibKhatana, RafiqKhatana, Sulama and Zaheer.

Addressing the gathering, Gulam Ali Khatana said that direct engagement with the public is essential for un derstanding issues at the grassroots level and ensuring that genuine concerns receive due attention.

He emphasised the importance of coordinated action among different departments and regular public interaction to ensure effective follow-up on issues raised by citizens. He said that the participation of officers from various departments provides an opportunity for grievances to be discussed directly and appropriate action to be initiated.

Khatana assured the gathering that the genuine issues raised during the Public Darbar would be taken up with the concerned authorities and followed through the appropriate channels.