Khatana lauds remarkable progress in clean energy

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Gulam Ali Khatana, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, today lauded the remarkable progress made by India in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stating that the country has emerged as a global leader in green growth and climate-conscious development.

Referring to the inauguration of India's first indigenously built hydrogen-powered train, Khatana said the achievement reflects India's growing technological capabilities and commitment to clean mobility. The hydrogen train, supported by dedicated storage and refueling infrastructure, is a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.

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He further highlighted that Indian Railways has become the world's second-most electrified large rail network, with 99.6% of its Broad Gauge network electrified. Over the past 12 years, nearly 48,072 route kilometres have been electrified, demonstrating the Modi Government's commitment to building a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable railway network.

Khatana also welcomed India's record addition of 29 GW of solar and wind energy capacity during the first half of 2026, taking the country's total renewable energy capacity to nearly 288 GW. He noted that the rapid expansion of rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has accelerated the transition to clean energy while benefiting millions of households.

Highlighting India's growing global recognition, Khatana noted that the United Nations has described India as a "solar superpower," with solar capacity expanding more than fifty-fold since 2014. He added that renewable energy now accounts for nearly half of India's installed power capacity, while reducing fossil fuel imports and strengthening the country's energy security.

He further said that global clean-tech leaders increasingly view India as a preferred destination for manufacturing clean energy infrastructure, thanks to its skilled workforce, world-class engineering capabilities and progressive policy ecosystem. This growing international confidence reflects India's emergence as a trusted partner in the global clean energy transition.

Gulam Ali Khatana stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India is proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can progress together. These achievements are strengthening India's global standing, generating employment, enhancing energy security and paving the way for a cleaner, greener and more prosperous Viksit Bharat.